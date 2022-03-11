Man wanted in Rockford for allegedly touching himself in front of minors at Target

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are looking for a suspect that matches the person in these photographs.

Rockford police received a public indecency complaint around 7 p.m. Thursday, February 17. The parent said they were shopping with their two juvenile daughters at Target, 6560 E. State Street, when they were notified by one of the daughters that a male subject was making them feel uncomfortable.

The parent advised that they could see the male touching himself inappropriately while standing in the area of the two juveniles.

We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect.

He is described as a white male, early thirties, 5′11″ and 180 pounds.

The incident happened at the Target E. State Street in mid February. (Rockford Police Department)

If you have any information regarding these incidents or any others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

