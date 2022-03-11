Legionella detected yet contained, according to Illinois Department of Public Health

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - No inmates or staff have tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease at this time, but the Illinois Department of Corrections is taking all precautions after legionella bacteria was detected during routine water testing at the Stateville and Joliet Treatment Center facilities this week.

“Thanks to regularly scheduled testing, the presence of legionella bacteria was detected early, and preventative measures are being taken to protect the health of inmates and staff,” IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said. “We will continue to support IDOC in their work to eradicate the bacteria in department facilities.”

IDOC conducts quarterly legionella testing at all locations to detect the bacteria early and prevent further spread. Currently, no inmates or staff at either facility are exhibiting symptoms of the disease and all potentially affected individuals in custody have been notified.

“Protecting the health and safety of the individuals entrusted to our care is the department’s top priority, which is why we routinely test for bacteria like legionella,” said IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys. “In partnership with IDPH, the department will continue to closely monitor inmates and will conduct rigorous water cleansing and follow up testing to ensure the bacteria is eradicated.”

Use of areas impacted by the bacteria has stopped. IDOC is using water flushing to eradicate bacteria from those areas. Water testing is scheduled for the facility and will be done by the University of Illinois.

Medical staff at both facilities continue to monitor the limited number of inmates who were in contact with a water source that tested positive for legionella. Medical care and testing will be provided for any individual who begins to exhibit symptoms. At the recommendation of IDPH, IDOC will test all impacted individuals ten days after initial contact with infected water.

