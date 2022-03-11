Hononegah opts for social distancing during school musical

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - All tickets will be general admission for the district’s performance of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

The school district has opted for general admission seats instead of reserved seating to allow for a socially distant audience. The decision isn’t unheard of since the CDC revised mask mandates just two weeks ago.

Face coverings are also recommended for all performances which are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Doors will open an hour before show time for ticket sales.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. They are available online at hononegah.org as well as at the door or through the school box office, open March 2, 3, 8, and 10 from 4-6 p.m. There is a processing fee for credit card payments

