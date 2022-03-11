‘Neighborhood Workdays’ focus on community improvement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s all an effort to build relationships with and between residents, improve the neighborhood, provide hope to our residents and reduce crime,” the City of Rockford said in a news release Friday.

Six Rockford neighborhoods have been chosen for “workdays” where city staff and organizations plan to clean up sidewalks, fix streetlights, pass out essentials and connect residents with social services to help improve resident’s quality of life. City staff will also be connecting residents with energy assistance programs, enrolling children and families in Rockford head start program, and distributing smoke detectors.

Each of the six neighborhoods have been impacted by violent crime, leaving residents in survival mode.

The city hopes that this workday initiative will connect community resources to those who need them the most. Residents will see teams of employees and representatives from community bringing resources directly to doorsteps throughout a scheduled workday.

One neighborhood at a time, employees will assess the needs of residents in that specific area, and at the end of each workday, residents will come together at a block party for food, fun, and creating more connections.

“Neighborhood Workdays” are scheduled as follows:

Friday, April 22 : Area bordered by Albert, School, Central, and Mulberry

Friday, May 20 : Area bordered by N. Horsman, Whitman, Woodlawn, and Locust

Friday, June 17 : Area bordered by Winnebago, Whitman, N. Court, and Locust

Saturday, July 16 : Area bordered by Broadway, Kishwaukee, the railroad tracks, and 8th St.

Saturday, August 20 : Area bordered by West Middle School, Kenmore Ave, the alley east of Kilburn, and Custer Ave.

Friday, September 23: Lincoln and Island Streets from S. Main to Custer

More than 20 organizations are teaming up with the city on this initiative to provide resources focused on filling needs in medical, mental health, disability, senior and youth services, lighting, and home repair services.

