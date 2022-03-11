Bridge construction starts March 18 on I-251 in Davis Junction

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, work on the I-251 bridge crossing the Soo Line Railroad starts Friday, March 18.

The bridge will be closed during the project, which includes replacing the bridge deck and other repairs. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. The work site is located just south of Illinois 72 in Davis Junction.

Helm Civil of Freeport is the contractor of the $2,189,925 project, which is expected to be completed by October 1.

Detour routes will be marked at I-64, I-39 and I-72, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the work area when possible. Anyone who can’t avoid the work zone is urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict2 on Twitter or view construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.