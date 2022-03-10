Zekelman Industries is moving to Rochelle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The largest steel pipe and tool manufacturer in North America, Zekelman Industries is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to Rochelle by this fall.

City leaders and local business owners are excited for the addition to the region. The company is taking over two buildings on site at 1600 Ritchie Court. Rochelle mayor John Bearrows says the

city of Rochelle is pleased to welcome the steel manufacturing giant to the community. One of the main reasons Zekelman Industries considered Rochelle as a location, is the proximity to Chicago

as well as the convenience of i-39 and i-88 crossing through town. “We own our own rail spur so we have access to additional rails so we have a lot of advantages that other communities don’t

and I think that’s one of the things they look at,” says Jeff Fiegenschuh City Manager of Rochelle. Local businesses are excited for this new addition as they feel like it means higher foot traffic into

their bars, restaurants and shops. “I feel great about it, some of these small towns with the manufacturing facility coming it helps all the businesses grow,” says Teresa Petry owner of Acres Bistro.

