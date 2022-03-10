Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department: Do not give money to this scam

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is issuing a scam warning to the public.

A scammer claiming to be a member of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is trying to steal money by telling victims they have a failure to appear warrant and that paying a nominal fee with vacate the warrant.

Multiple residents have reported the scam to the sheriff’s office, who are warning people to be cautious when answering calls from numbers they don’t recognize. especially if the caller asks for money. Individuals should never provide anyone with their personal, credit card or bank information.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department does not call residents to tell them they have an outstanding warrant or ask for any money.

Anyone who receives a similar call should report it immediately by calling the sheriff’s non-emergency number at 815-282 – 2600.

