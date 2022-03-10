Rockford parade postponed, ‘Paddyfest’ still on at Prairie Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Irish Marching Society pushes annual St. Patrick’s Day parade hoping for better weather.

The organization took to Facebook for the announcement which changes the date of the parade from Saturday, March 12 to Saturday, March 19.

Those looking to celebrate on March 12 are still encouraged to stop by Prairie Street Brewing for Paddyfest, which shouldn’t be affected by the weather because it’s hosted inside the brewery.

