News Release says Winnebago County Republican Executive Committee condemns no confidence letter against Chairman. Others on Executive Committee disagree.

Nicolosi sends news release claiming "WInnebago County GOP Condemns Letter of No Confidence"(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An update to a story we first brought you a month ago. It’s about a no-confidence letter against Winnebago County Republican Committee Chairman Eli Nicolosi that was submited to the party’s leadership. In a Wednesday news release, Nicolosi says the county GOP executive group voted to condemn that letter during a meeting Tuesday night.

The no confidence letter lists nine issues; ranging from not utilizing the committee headquarters for 12 months despite paying rent, to the mishandling of checks and deposits from the committee account. In the news release Nicolosi says he has the full support of the executive committee; and the anonymous no confidence letter wouldn’t have been written if he wasn’t running for the 35th District State Senate seat against longtime incumbant Dave Syverson. But executive committee member Jan Klaas disputes Nicolosi’s claims.

“For him to put this out in the press, and try to make it political, no it’s all about his mismanagement of the party and the concerns that we’ve had for a year in his leadership role,” said Klaas. “Some of us advised him if he wanted to run for Senate, it might be better to step down from the party. He insisted he could do both. and it’s not working.”

“We had a two and a half hour meeting at our Republican headquarters,” said Nicolosi. “We went through everything, point-by-point. There was not a single shred of proof. There was no evidence of any of that. And, again, a lot of these accusations were over the course of the last two years. So why is it that. You’re making these accusations now during political season when you could’ve made them at any point over the last two years.”

State Senator Dave Syverson tells 23 News he lives in Boone County and is not a member of the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee. He also noted that the person who authored the letter of no confidence is *not* part of his campaign.

