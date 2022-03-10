Man arrested for allegedly killing woman and her unborn child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It felt like time stood still, the night Rachel Sitkiewicz got the call her best friend Melissa Lamesch and her unborn baby didn’t survive a massive November 2020 house fire in Mount Morris.

“I was expecting to hear that she was in the hospital going into labor,” said Sitkiewicz. “I just remember him saying...the house is on fire and nobody’s talked to her.”

Sitkiewicz says it was a similar feeling Wednesday, when she learned Ogle County is filing several charges against 34-year-old Matthew Plote. Police say he is responsible for several charges that led to the death of Lamesch and her baby.

The charges include 3 counts of first degree murder, 1 count of first degree murder in a premeditated manner, 3 counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, 1 count of residential arson, 1 count of aggravated domestic battery, and 1 count of concealment of homicidal death.

Sitkiewicz says that it still doesn’t feel real. “I just want to know why, why he took them both out of this world, and he took them from us,” said Sitkiewicz.

Lamesch was just days from welcoming her new baby boy into the world. It was a new chapter in her life that she could not wait to start.

“I called him my nephew too,” said Sitkiewicz. “We were all very excited, we had a baby shower in October.”

Sitkiewicz and Lamesch worked together at Trace Ambulance in Tinley Park. She reflects on the memories of Lamesch brightening peoples days. From surprising kids at lemonade stands, to giving money to a coworker who couldn’t pay their bills.

“Even when she was struggling with money at any point...she made sure he was covered,” said Sitkiewicz.

Sitkiewicz says knowing someone is in custody brings her and the family some peace, but it won’t fix the loss they feel in their lives.

“I think one of their big things is just remembering the good things about her and not remembering her by her death,” said Sitkiewicz.

Sitkiewicz also says she does not believe Plote was in a relationship with Lamesch, contrary to what we have heard prior from investigators. But, he was a firefighter.

The court date is set for sometime in April against Plote.

