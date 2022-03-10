Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly killing woman and her unborn child

Justice may soon be served for loved ones of a woman and her unborn child who died in a fire in 2020, after charges are filed in Ogle County against a Malta man who police say caused the death.
Man arrested for allegedly killing woman and her unborn child
Man arrested for allegedly killing woman and her unborn child(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It felt like time stood still, the night Rachel Sitkiewicz got the call her best friend Melissa Lamesch and her unborn baby didn’t survive a massive November 2020 house fire in Mount Morris.

“I was expecting to hear that she was in the hospital going into labor,” said Sitkiewicz. “I just remember him saying...the house is on fire and nobody’s talked to her.”

Sitkiewicz says it was a similar feeling Wednesday, when she learned Ogle County is filing several charges against 34-year-old Matthew Plote. Police say he is responsible for several charges that led to the death of Lamesch and her baby.

The charges include 3 counts of first degree murder, 1 count of first degree murder in a premeditated manner, 3 counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, 1 count of residential arson, 1 count of aggravated domestic battery, and 1 count of concealment of homicidal death.

Sitkiewicz says that it still doesn’t feel real. “I just want to know why, why he took them both out of this world, and he took them from us,” said Sitkiewicz.

Lamesch was just days from welcoming her new baby boy into the world. It was a new chapter in her life that she could not wait to start.

“I called him my nephew too,” said Sitkiewicz. “We were all very excited, we had a baby shower in October.”

Sitkiewicz and Lamesch worked together at Trace Ambulance in Tinley Park. She reflects on the memories of Lamesch brightening peoples days. From surprising kids at lemonade stands, to giving money to a coworker who couldn’t pay their bills.

“Even when she was struggling with money at any point...she made sure he was covered,” said Sitkiewicz.

Sitkiewicz says knowing someone is in custody brings her and the family some peace, but it won’t fix the loss they feel in their lives.

“I think one of their big things is just remembering the good things about her and not remembering her by her death,” said Sitkiewicz.

Sitkiewicz also says she does not believe Plote was in a relationship with Lamesch, contrary to what we have heard prior from investigators. But, he was a firefighter.

The court date is set for sometime in April against Plote.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom & Jerry's accepting donations for family affected by Garden Prairie fire
Tom & Jerry’s accepting donations for family affected by Garden Prairie fire
5 dead in Garden Prairie house fire
Illinois FOID cards
Pecatonica man arraigned for allegations of falsifying FOID application
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
Four fire departments responded to an accident in the 1200 block of N. Springfield just after...
Driver possibly trapped in car in Rockford

Latest News

Nicolosi sends news release claiming "WInnebago County GOP Condemns Letter of No Confidence"
News Release says Winnebago County Republican Executive Committee condemns no confidence letter against Chairman. Others on Executive Committee disagree.
Accumulating snow appears to be less likely in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 3/9/2022
It is expected to be another three years before the hotel industry will restore revenue to...
Helping hotels get back on their feet
FILE - A patient holds a vial of insulin during a news conference outside the Olde Walkersville...
Limits on insulin costs revived in push for Senate action