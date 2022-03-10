How the Hotel Jobs Recovery Plan will help the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It is expected to be another three years before the hotel industry will restore revenue to pre-pandemic levels. But a new bill before Illinois lawmakers in Springfield could get that process going earlier than anticipated. It’s called the Hotel Jobs Recovery Plan.

“They’re seeking access to these funds to allow them to rehire staff, $250 million is what they’re asking for Statewide. Which I believe would translate to about $1500 per hotel room in every hotel throughout the state,” said Rockford Area and Convention Visitors Bureau President John Groh.

However, many say the hotel jobs recovery plan won’t fully fix the industry. Fairfield inn and suites general manager Janet Eyster says with people not traveling for work, hotels seem almost desolate on weekdays.

“the thing that’s hit us most is we’re still waiting on our business travel to come back which makes up about fifty percent or more of our actual business,” said Eyster

BUT Rockford leaders say they won’t stop trying to help turn things around, any way they can.

“We have a basketball tournament, a volleyball tournament and a wrestling tournament, that will be a city-wide sellout. All of our hotels will be full and that’s great, and we wanna do that increasingly over the next many months,” said Groh

The average occupancy rate in Illinois during 2021 hit 47%. The state lost $5.4 billion in room revenue over the past two years.

