Fourth straight chilly day ahead Thursday, worst still to come

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the third day in a row, and for the fourth time in the first nine days of March, temperatures in the Stateline failed to get out of the 30s.

Unfortunately, for those hoping for relief from the chill, the news is not good. In fact, it appears as though we’ve only reached about the midway point of this cold spell, and the coldest air may still be yet to come.

In all likelihood, we will have at least three more days that fail to reach the 40° mark, and one of those days might not even get to 30°. This comes at a time at which 40s are more typical to occur.

We should be in the 40s this time of year. The next three days, we'll have only 20s and 30s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds have been out of the Northwest for much of the day, and will shift to the north later Wednesday night, allowing even colder air to spill southward. Temperatures are ticketed for the middle and upper teens, with wind chills possibly heading into the single digits.

Quite a bit of cloudiness is likely from start to finish Thursday, ahead of our next storm system.

Cloudy skies and a brisk northerly wind will keep temperatures on the cold side again Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This is one we’ve been watching for several days. It had earlier been showing the potential of accumulating snow in these parts, but now it appears much less likely to occurs.

Snow's possible by late afternoon or early evening Saturday, especially south of Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Computer modeling has been consistent in shifting the axis of the heaviest snow to the south. The current school of thought is that areas along and south of Interstate 88, and more so south of Interstate 80, stand to see the best chances of any significant accumulations.

If there's any snow to fall here, it would remain extremely minor from an accumulation standpoint. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures may briefly spike into the 30s on Friday before a much stronger cold front passes through the area. The front may bring with it a few flurries or very light snow showers, but those chances are very remote at best.

Mixed sunshine's possible Friday, but a few flurries may accompany a passing cold front. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will fall dramatically beginning in the afternoon as northwesterly winds lock in and deliver much colder air to the region, dropping our temperatures into the teens by early to mid evening. Wind chills nearing the 0° mark by 9:00pm Friday are a solid bet, and even colder air to follow underneath clear skies Friday night.

Temperatures will fall into the teens with chills in the single digits Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re likely to wake up Saturday to temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below 0°.

Chills will fall below zero areawide by early Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite the fact that there will be ample sunshine on Saturday, temperatures will struggle in a big way, reaching only the mid 20s. The current forecast high temperature of 25° would be just two degrees from a March 12 record. It was on that date back in 1984 when temperatures only reached 23°.

Temperatures Saturday will come within striking distance of a record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Those looking for warmer temperatures won’t have to wait too long, thankfully. Come Sunday, temperatures are to quickly catapult into the 50s, thanks to nearly unlimited sunshine and a much stronger southwesterly wind.

A quick turnaround is in store beginning Sunday, when temperatures return to the 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once we start with the 50s, we won’t be stopping anytime soon. In fact, our current forecast has temperatures in the 50s or even 60s for at least seven straight days beginning Sunday. Current indications are that 60s are most likely to occur next Wednesday and Thursday, which so happens to be St. Patrick’s Day.

It's quite possible, if not likely, that we'll be back in the 60s by Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following the cool spell early on, a lengthy spell of 50s and 60s are ahead of us. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s growing evidence that once the warmth arrives, it’s here to stay for quite some time. The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center suggests above to much above normal temperatures remaining in control here through at least March 23.

We could be staring at a rather lengthy warm spell in the longer range forecast period. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

