Creative couple brightens hospital with various costumes at monthly appointment

Cancer survivor Kirsty Blattner was determined to make people smile.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wisc. (WIFR) - A creative couple in Wisconsin brightens up UW Carbone Cancer Center every month by wearing costumes to their visits.

When Kirsty Blattner learned she would be at the hospital for monthly immunotherapy appointments for a year, she was determined to make the most of it.

She and her husband challenged themselves to pick a different theme every month. They dressed up as pirates, cats, Turkeys in November, and Game of Thrones characters.

Blattner said it makes the hospital staff happy, and makes her look forward to every appointment.

“When I was in radiation, I was really thinking about the staff, and about having that job and being in that environment. I’m really lucky I don’t have a lot of side effects. It’s really heart warming,” said Blattner. “If we can do anything to help give a little bit or bring some cheer and joy, that’s just wonderful.”

