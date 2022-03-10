Advertisement

AP announces Illinois HS Boys Basketball All-State members

(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Ahead of the IHSA Boys Basketball state tournament, the Associated Press announced the members of this year’s All-State teams. Here are all the members from the Stateline area who made the list.

CLASS 1A

-Benjamin Vandigo, Scales Mound (6-4, Sr., 1st-team)

-Kellen Henze, Eastland (6-2, Sr., 1st-team)

-Marcus Williams, Sterling Newman (6-1, Sr., 2nd-team)

-Ben Werner, Scales Mound (6-4, Sr., honorable mention)

-Ethan Hefel, Galena (6-1, Sr., honorable mention)

-Collin Fosler, Scales Mound (6-2, Sr., honorable mention)

-Ross Robertson, South Beloit (6-7, Fr., honorable mention)

CLASS 2A

Walt Hill Jr., Rockford Lutheran (6-1, Jr., honorable mention)

Christian Cummings, Rockford Christian (5-10, Fr., honorable mention)

CLASS 3A

Jacob Gaither, Dixon (6-3, Sr., honorable mention)

CLASS 4A

None locally.

