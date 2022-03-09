Pedestrian death highlights need for crosswalks along State street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The death of a 30-year-old woman hit by a car while walking along east State street in Rockford highlights the need for crosswalks at several intersections along the busy route.

Jeremy Carter is a traffic and development engineer for Rockford and says plans for safety upgrades along east State street just need the ok from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Those plans include installing pedestrian signals and were supposed to be complete in the Fall of 2021.

“There are constant people running back and forth because they think they can beat the traffic it’s like the old Atari game, old game of Frogger,” said Rockford resident Tony Arbisi.

Arbisi travels east State street daily and know how dangerous it can be especially at night.

“Even I’ve almost hit somebody at night time because people wear dark clothing or it’s just dark there,” Arbisi said.

But pedestrian safety is also a constant concern for city leaders. On Sunday a 30-year-old woman died after being hit by a car at the intersection of State and New Towne Drive. That only heightened the city’s resolve to make some changes and soon.

“We have projects on East and West State Street that are working their way through approval with IDOT,” Carter said.

City engineers like Carter say one of the projects would put pedestrian signals in some of the busier intersections.

“When you’re talking a large street like State Street, it’s six lanes wide to allow people to get across, that’s an awful lot of time that you’ve stopped cars. In the fairly recent past, the last five to six years, we’ve kind of taken the approach of we’re willing to make cars stop on the road while pedestrians are crossing,” Carter said.

But Carter also says people need to be defensive pedestrians in the same way we expect others to be defensive drivers.

“It is the law, if you’re crossing at a cross-walk cars need to stop but with that said you know pedestrians shouldn’t just step out,” Carter said.

In 2021, Winnebago County had 48 motor vehicle-related fatalities and 13 of them involved pedestrians.

Carter says even though pedestrians have the right of way, never assume a car will stop. Always look both ways, cross at designated crosswalks and if you’re out at night wear bright or reflective clothing.

