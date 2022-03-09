Discovery Center, Rockford Art Museum awarded grants from Illinois museum program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than $800,000 in grants are coming to Winnebago County museum projects this year from Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois program.

Included in the list of grant recipients are The Discovery Center Museum of Rockford, awarded $433,200 for their capital improvement project, The Rockford Art Museum, awarded $301,000 for their Riverfront Museum Park HVAC replacement project and The Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum, run by the Rockford Park District was awarded $104,000.

“Rebuilding Illinois means investing in all types of infrastructure that improve communities and the quality of life for local residents. That includes an investment in the museums that protect our cultural heritage and offer unique programs and events for visitors to enjoy,” Gov. Pritzker said. “I am pleased to see the array of improvements and exhibits that will happen as a result of our 2022 Public Museum Capital Grants, made possible through the Rebuild Illinois capital program.”

The program will distribute a total of $19.7 million in grants to 36 Illinois museums for facility improvement and the development of new exhibits. Investments are made possible through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, which is funded by Rebuild Illinois.

Overseen by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the program is open to any museum operated by local government or built on municipally owned land. The maximum grant award for projects is $750,000, and matching funds are required in many cases based on museum attendance.

“Museums are an important economic driver and point of pride in communities throughout Illinois,” said the director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Colleen Callahan. “Providing funding for capital improvements and exciting new exhibits helps to create jobs, attract more visitors, and boost local tourism.”

More information about the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program is available online here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.