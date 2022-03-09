Madigan and McClain plead not guilty to corruption charges

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Michael Madigan and longtime colleague Michael McClain pled not guilty in arraignment hearings over the phone Wednesday.

Of Madigan’s 22 corruption counts, several involve a maximum sentence of 20 years of jail time, and $250,000 in legal fees, or twice the amount of money gained from the corruption.

Some of his charges include racketeering conspiracy and bribery.

McClain is facing fewer charges, but will also face a significant amount of jail time if the maximum penalty is pursued. he could face approximately 75 years in prison and also a large amount of money, depending on how much was made in the conspiracy.

Both men pled not guilty, but at separate times. Neither of them spoke towards the charges. McClain hopped on at the end of the call to apologize for technological issues. The judge warned him against speaking without consulting counsel.

“If your lawyer wants you to say or do anything, that’s fine, but I don’t think you ought to do anything unless you consult them,” Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole said.

Both do not have to put up bond due to predetermined agreements.

The United States also said a large number of materials procured while investigating the case will be going to the defense. By law, the prosecution must share what they discovered with the defense to achieve a fair trial. They said a large “bundle” will be on the way soon.

The next step will be a status hearing on April 1. Madigan will not be required to be there. He did not speak a word during the hearing.

