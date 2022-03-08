Advertisement

Report: Aaron Rodgers to stay in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The pass breaks the previous Green Bay Packers record held by Brett Favre. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, it seems like we may finally have our answer on whether or not Aaron Rodgers will be back in Green Bay next season.

According to former NFL punter and podcaster Pat McAfee, Rodgers is returning to the Packers. McAfee regularly talks with Rodgers on his show. However, while McAfee says no deal is in place, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport tweeted that the quarterback agreed to a 4-year, $200M deal, making him the highest paid player in league history.

Rodgers, 38, is coming off his second straight NFL MVP season, leading Green Bay to the top seed in the NFC playoffs. He threw for 4,115 yards, 37 TDs and four interceptions.

Tuesday is also the deadline day for NFL teams to use the franchise tag. Rapaport reports the Rodgers deal will free up enough cap space for Green Bay to tag WR Davante Adams.

Now the question becomes, what do the Packers do with backup quarterback Jordan Love. The 23-year-old is signed through the 2024 season.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 dead in Garden Prairie house fire
Woman dies after being hit by a car in Rockford
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
One dead after overnight crash on Rockford’s east side
Massenburg, 50, was sentenced March 4 to life in prison for seven counts of predatory criminal...
Child sexual predator from Rockford gets life sentence

Latest News

Scales Mound Basketball
Scales Mound advances to State, Lutheran falls to Rockridge
Rock Valley College swept the team titles at the men's and women's bowling national...
Rock Valley men, women bring home bowling national championships
The Highland women's basketball team lost to #21 North Dakota State College of Science in the...
Highland women fall short of national tournament, lose in district championship
The Highland women's basketball team could not punch its ticket to nationals, falling in the...
Highland women fall in District Championship