Report: Aaron Rodgers to stay in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, it seems like we may finally have our answer on whether or not Aaron Rodgers will be back in Green Bay next season.

BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers.



There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way.



Retirement was a real consideration & in the end



🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK pic.twitter.com/1lpdcLxyPL — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

According to former NFL punter and podcaster Pat McAfee, Rodgers is returning to the Packers. McAfee regularly talks with Rodgers on his show. However, while McAfee says no deal is in place, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport tweeted that the quarterback agreed to a 4-year, $200M deal, making him the highest paid player in league history.

Rodgers, 38, is coming off his second straight NFL MVP season, leading Green Bay to the top seed in the NFC playoffs. He threw for 4,115 yards, 37 TDs and four interceptions.

Tuesday is also the deadline day for NFL teams to use the franchise tag. Rapaport reports the Rodgers deal will free up enough cap space for Green Bay to tag WR Davante Adams.

Thanks to the new cap room, the #Packers are expected to franchise tag WR Davante Adams. https://t.co/H4GeatDNpm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

Now the question becomes, what do the Packers do with backup quarterback Jordan Love. The 23-year-old is signed through the 2024 season.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.