Walworth County Deputy charged with 19 counts of sexual assault

Elkorn, Wis. (WIFR) - A sheriff’s deputy with part of his jurisdiction as close as 25 miles to Rockford resigns from his position after being charged with 19 counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutors say six people have accused Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy Gerardo Baca of sexual assault; including co-workers, and even a 17-year-old who interned with Deputy Baca at the time of the alleged assault. Other victims tell investigators Baca assaulted them at his Delavan home. Some of the evidence includes Baca’s video recordings of the assaults, And text messages with the victims. Baca said the encounters were consensual.

“Some of the counts involve allegations that he essentially assaulted the victims while they were incapacitated by alcohol and unable to defend themselves and protect themselves in any manner,” said Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper.

In one text message exchange, Baca tells an accuser, “Promise you won’t tell anyone. I just don’t want to get in trouble at work.” Prosecutors say Baca threatened some of the victims if they spoke out. Baca has been with the sheriff’s office since 2017. Prosecutors say he faces more than a hundred years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.