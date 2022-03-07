Advertisement

Nearly 52 thousand without power after Saturday’s storm, according to ComEd

Trees down, property damaged in Saturday’s severe wind storm.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many stateliners were dealing with the aftermath of severe wind damage on Sunday, including almost 500 customers still without power.

According to ComEd, early 52,000 customers went without service after Saturday’s gusty winds. As of Sunday night, most ComEd service had been restored.

Falling stumps and branches from a tree near the intersection of Spring Creek Rd. and Alpine Rd. had to be pulled from out of the way of traffic after the intersection was closed for several hours.

Along with downed trees were multiple reports of property damage including broken fences and displaced trampolines.

