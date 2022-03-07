Advertisement

Six dead in Iowa tornado

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERSET, IA. (WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
Turning snowy
Wind-driven storms now done, turning attention to cooler and snowier times
Pritzker shifts Illinois schools to normal operating procedures
One dead after overnight crash on Rockford’s east side
Gerardo Baco faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
Walworth County Deputy charged with 19 counts of sexual assault

Latest News

Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Florida trooper seriously injured after stopping intoxicated woman from hitting runners, highway patrol says
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Supreme Court won’t review decision that freed Bill Cosby
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson...
Guest releases real bat during ‘The Batman’ screening as a prank, movie theater says
FILE - Secretary Pete Buttigieg is shown in this file photo. Buttigieg was joining Vice...
Public transit gets $3.7 billion to woo riders, adopt green fleets
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
High court narrows reach of law targeting career criminals