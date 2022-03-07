Advertisement

One dead after overnight crash on Rockford’s east side

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a crash on Rockford’s east side that occurred overnight Sunday morning.

According to the Rockford Police Department, all lanes on State Street between New Towne Drive and Easton Parkway were closed just before 1 a.m. Sunday due to a person getting hit by a car.

Police say the person later succumbed to the injuries sustained from the crash.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is helping with the investigation, police say.

