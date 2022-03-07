One dead after overnight crash on Rockford’s east side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a crash on Rockford’s east side that occurred overnight Sunday morning.

According to the Rockford Police Department, all lanes on State Street between New Towne Drive and Easton Parkway were closed just before 1 a.m. Sunday due to a person getting hit by a car.

Police say the person later succumbed to the injuries sustained from the crash.

Update: Pedestrian struck by vehicle has succombed to injuries sustained from the crash. Name and identity will be withheld until family is notified. Driver of vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 6, 2022

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is helping with the investigation, police say.

