Advertisement

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo....
FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo. On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia's war in Ukraine.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine begs for more U.S. aid as Russia escalates attacks. (CNN, POOL, CNN Turk, Ukranian Ministry of Interior, Facebook/Volodymyr Zelesnky, Twitter/President)

Other companies that said they were cutting ties to Russia Sunday included two of the Big Four accounting firms and American Express.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 dead in Garden Prairie house fire
Woman dies after being hit by a car in Rockford
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
One dead after overnight crash on Rockford’s east side
34-year-old Francisco Javi Jimenez-Vegara was arrested and charged with one count of felony...
Belvidere man faces predatory rape charges

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with...
‘The best of us’: Biden promises improved care for veterans
Sen. Mazie Hirono
Hawaii senator meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury set in trial of 4 charged in Michigan governor plot
FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des...
McDonald’s, Starbucks, GE pull out of Russia over war
Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.
Coca-Cola announces it will suspend business in Russia