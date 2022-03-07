Child sexual predator from Rockford gets life sentence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office announced a life sentence for a child sexual predator on Monday.

Eric Gregory Massenburg, 50, was sentenced to Natural Life on seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Massenburg was found guilty on June 10, 2021 after a bench trial before Judge Debra Schafer.

Rockford police say that on February 10, 2016, allegations that Massenburg was sexually abusing a minor child were reported to their department.

During the investigation and interviews at a facility in Rockford, three children ranging in age from ten to thirteen years old told investigators that Massenburg repeated sexual abused them over a period of years.

A video of the abuse was obtained by investigators. It showed Massenburg sexually abusing one of the children.

His next court date is April 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in Winnebago County.

