Advertisement

Child sexual predator from Rockford gets life sentence

Massenburg, 50, was sentenced March 4 to life in prison for seven counts of predatory criminal...
Massenburg, 50, was sentenced March 4 to life in prison for seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.(Winnebago County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office announced a life sentence for a child sexual predator on Monday.

Eric Gregory Massenburg, 50, was sentenced to Natural Life on seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Massenburg was found guilty on June 10, 2021 after a bench trial before Judge Debra Schafer.

Rockford police say that on February 10, 2016, allegations that Massenburg was sexually abusing a minor child were reported to their department.

During the investigation and interviews at a facility in Rockford, three children ranging in age from ten to thirteen years old told investigators that Massenburg repeated sexual abused them over a period of years.

A video of the abuse was obtained by investigators. It showed Massenburg sexually abusing one of the children.

His next court date is April 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in Winnebago County.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 dead in Garden Prairie house fire
Woman dies after being hit by a car in Rockford
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
One dead after overnight crash on Rockford’s east side
34-year-old Francisco Javi Jimenez-Vegara was arrested and charged with one count of felony...
Belvidere man faces predatory rape charges

Latest News

Gambling addiction is a serious issue for some.
Chicago skyline turns teal for gambling awareness
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
An octopus swims at the zoo in Frankfurt, Germany on Friday, Nov. 25, 2005. In research...
Octopus ancestors lived before era of dinosaurs, study shows
A woman, who fled Ukraine, carries tulips she received from a Catholic priest in recognition of...
‘Some kind of terrible dream’ for Ukrainian women refugees
Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
Snow was lackluster this winter as La Niña favors an active pattern into spring, NWS says