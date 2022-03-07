FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow to bring a messy Monday morning commute before a cooler week follows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two First Alert Weather Days in 36 hours. Saturday for severe weather and Monday for accumulating snow. Folks, this is textbook for this time of the year in the Midwest with these quick temperature swings. Expect temperatures a good 30 degrees colder on Monday compared to Saturday with accumulating snow bringing impacts to the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at Midnight for the entire region and will continue through noon Monday. This will not be a big storm by any means but the advisory was issued purely because the snow will continue falling during the morning commute. Plan ahead and be sure to allow some extra time on the roads because this snow will have no problem sticking. It also would be handy to check conditions before heading out. If you can wait until after the commute, do so.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted and go into effect at midnight. It'll continue through noon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will easily be shovelable snow as it will be of the dense and heavy type of snow. The snow will begin to move in from the southwest towards midnight and overspread as the overnight hours go on. At times, there will likely be snowfall rates of 0.5-1″ per hour through the very early morning hours. The snow will taper off after the commute and be out of here completely shortly before lunch hour across the Stateline.

Snow is expected to spread across the area late this evening into Monday morning, with wet snowfall rates briefly up to 1 inch per hour during the early morning hours. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Any snow will begin to taper off later Monday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

When all is said and done, most of us will likely end up in the 2-4″ range for snowfall. Heavier amounts closer to 5″ are possible especially once you get far enough west and north of Rockford into Wisconsin. Folks, we’ll take any snow we can get because we are still in a snow drought. Season-to-date, we’ve seen 15.9 inches of snow and that’s 16.8 inches below normal. We’ll close the gap a bit with Monday’s snow.

Thinking most of us will end up in the 2-4" range for snow with higher amounts to our north potentially. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The latter half of Monday will remain cloudy and significantly cooler with highs only in the lower 30s. We’ll begin to clear out our skies at night making for two sun-splashed days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both say call for highs near or slightly above 40 degrees. These will be the nicest days of the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the nicest days of the week with abundant sunshine and seasonable temperatures. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A late-week system will begin to move into the region later on Thursday that will once again bring some snow with it through early Friday. More importantly, this upcoming cold front will drop our temperatures to levels a good 15-20 degrees below normal for Friday and Saturday. This means we’ll have highs likely only in the upper 20s both days. AKA, “Second Winter” returns to the region this week!

After a late week system, we'll see temperatures once again in the upper 20s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

