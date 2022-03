ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 1 - 3″ of snow likely this morning with Winter Weather Advisories until noon. Snow will end shortly before the noon hour with highs in the middle 30′s. Plenty of sunshine for both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 40′s. A rain/snow mix is possible on Thursday with highs at 40 degrees. Cold on Friday with another chance of snow.

