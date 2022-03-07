Advertisement

Woman dies after being hit by a car in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police investigate the death of a 30-year-old pedestrian on Monday after she was hit by a car late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of E. State Street for reports of a pedestrian hit in the roadway.

Police officers found the 30-year-old woman lying in the roadway suffering injuries sustained in the crash.

She was transported to a local hospital where she later died from those injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

