Advertisement

2 killed, 5 presumed dead in Garden Prairie house fire

(Associated Press)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WIFR) - A deadly fire claims two lives and possibly fire more around 2:30 am in Garden Prairie on Monday.

Boone County Fire Protection officials confirm an adult and child were killed in a house fire early this morning. First responders rushed a total of seven people, six residents and one deputy officer, to local hospitals for unknown injuries. Since treatment, the deputy has been released.

Tri-State Fire Alert tweeted about the incident saying:

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 11000 block of Fleming Road in rural Garden Prairie to investigate the fire which engulfed the home.

Five individuals are still unaccounted for, but are believed to be dead inside the residence after the fire.

An investigation is currently underway by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Boone County District #2 Fire, Illinois State Fire Marshall, ATF, Illinois State Police, and the Boone County Coroner.

Six people were evacuated from the home and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The condition of the other patients is not known at this time, though authorities say at least two suffered from smoke inhalation. Responders say weather conditions made extinguishing the flames extra difficult. The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update you online and on the air as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
Turning snowy
Wind-driven storms now done, turning attention to cooler and snowier times
Pritzker shifts Illinois schools to normal operating procedures
One dead after overnight crash on Rockford’s east side
Gerardo Baco faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
Walworth County Deputy charged with 19 counts of sexual assault

Latest News

The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street tumbles after oil prices touch $130 per barrel
Woman dies after being hit by a car in Rockford
An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.
Rehabilitation program offers gang tattoo removal for inmates
Six killed in a tornado that swept through Iowa on Saturday.
Six dead in Iowa tornado
Six killed in a tornado that swept through Iowa on Saturday.
Six people killed during Iowa tornado