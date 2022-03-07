2 killed, 5 presumed dead in Garden Prairie house fire

GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WIFR) - A deadly fire claims two lives and possibly fire more around 2:30 am in Garden Prairie on Monday.

Boone County Fire Protection officials confirm an adult and child were killed in a house fire early this morning. First responders rushed a total of seven people, six residents and one deputy officer, to local hospitals for unknown injuries. Since treatment, the deputy has been released.

Tri-State Fire Alert tweeted about the incident saying:

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 11000 block of Fleming Road in rural Garden Prairie to investigate the fire which engulfed the home.

Five individuals are still unaccounted for, but are believed to be dead inside the residence after the fire.

An investigation is currently underway by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Boone County District #2 Fire, Illinois State Fire Marshall, ATF, Illinois State Police, and the Boone County Coroner.

Six people were evacuated from the home and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The condition of the other patients is not known at this time, though authorities say at least two suffered from smoke inhalation. Responders say weather conditions made extinguishing the flames extra difficult. The cause is under investigation.

