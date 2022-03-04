Advertisement

Winnebago girls hang on late, beat Fieldcrest 51-47 to advance to 2A title game

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORMAL, Ill. (WIFR) - Campbell Schrank scored 18 to lead Winnebago as the Indians withstood a second half blitz by Fieldcrest to win 51-47, advancing to the program’s first state championship game.

Winnebago got off to a hot start. The Indians built up a 22-point lead, winning 34-12 at halftime. Renee Rittmeyer did most of the heavy lifting early, scoring 10 of her 12 points in the first half.

The Knights came out firing in the third quarter, outscoring the Indians 16-8 to get within striking distance. Fieldcrest made it difficult on Miyah Brown. The First Team All-State senior had four points, six rebounds, and a game-high eight turnovers.

While it was a tail of two halves, Winnebago was able to hang on late. Now the Indians face Quincy (Notre Dame) for the Class 2A state title on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Redbird Arena.

In Class 1A, Galena advanced to the state championship game with a 58-31 win over Serena. The Pirates were led by Claire Martinsen with 14. Second Team All-State freshman Gracie Furlong added 13 points and three assists. This is Galena’s first trip to state in program history. The Pirates will play top-ranked Brimfield at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

