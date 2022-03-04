Warming to resume Friday, 60s a near certainty Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It had to end sometime. Our three day run of unseasonably warm temperatures is now a thing of the past.

Temperatures Thursday only made it into the lower to middle 30s, marking the first time in the early stages of this month the Stateline saw below normal temperatures.

The good news, though, is that changes for the milder will be set into motion Friday, with the warmest temperatures since mid-December to follow Saturday.

Cloudiness overnight should keep temperatures from falling much. We’re to wake up to seasonably cool temperatures in the lower to middle 20s.

Even though there’s not to be much in the way of sunshine Friday, a wind shift to the southeast will allow temperatures to take a significant step in the milder direction. When all is said and done, expect high temperatures to top out in the middle and upper 40s.

Clouds will be dominant Friday, but southeasterly winds assure of us warming up into the upper 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A northward lifting warm front late Friday night into early Saturday morning may be just enough to trigger a few widely scattered sprinkles or very light rain showers. Coverage on these is only expected to be about 10 to 20% of the area.

A few sprinkles or light showers are possible as a warm front lifts through the region late Friday night and early Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there a strong southerly wind is to take hold, sending temperatures skyward. By late morning temperatures are already likely to have reached the 60° mark, and when the afternoon rolls around, it’s safe to anticipate temperatures reaching the middle or perhaps even upper 60s. The big wild card will be whether or not we are able to generate any sort of meaningful sunshine. Even a two or three hour period of mixed sunshine winds might be enough to push our temperatures up to the 70° mark.

Temperatures are nearly certain to reach the 60s on Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A mix of sun and clouds and a southerly wind will allow temperatures to soar on Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s before a cold front approaches the region, bringing more clouds and eventually showers and a few thunderstorms our way during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Those storms are likely to become more widespread overnight, raising the risk for a heavy rainfall threat.

Scattered showers and storms are possible by the dinner hour Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and t-storms are likely Saturday evening and overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this stage in the game, severe weather is not a major concern, but it’s not to be completely ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire viewing area under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms, with western half of western half of Jo Daviess County under a Level 2, Slight Risk. It appears as though hail and gusty winds are to be the main severe weather threat.

Most of the area's under a Level1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday night. Hail and gusty winds are the main threats. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things will turn quieter overnight Saturday night and early Sunday. In fact, the expectation is that most, if not all of Sunday is to be dry, and some mixed sunshine may very well emerge. Temperatures will be cooler than they were on Saturday. Still, we’re to expect readings to top out in the upper 40s to near 50°. Those highs will occur early in the day. Eventually, temperatures will fall in the afternoon hours.

Most of Sunday now appears to be dry and quite mild. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Attention will then turn to a second storm system set to arrive Sunday evening or overnight, then taking us through a good chunk of Monday. This one’s going to be a bit more interesting, as there will be more cold air in place at the time of its arrival, thus calling into question the form of precipitation we’re to see.

A second storm system's to bring us a wintry mix of rain and snow Sunday night into Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As this distance in time, with the caveat that things may very well change, the read is that we’re start off as rain initially, but a rather quick transition over to snow appears quite plausible, and it’s not impossible to imagine a scenario playing out in which several hours of snow may occur, thus putting the thought of accumulation on the table. It’s worth staying tuned as this system draws closer.

Snow's a very realistic possibility Monday, and it's certainly plausible that there could be some accumulation. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

On that system’s back side, we get another dump of cooler air, and this one may have some more staying power. Temperatures are expected to be near normal in the early to middle stages of next week, but as we get closer to next weekend and beyond, there could be a rather massive outbreak of cold, arctic air residing here for a much more sizable period of time.

Colder temperatures are likely to arrive in the early stages of next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It appears that we could be very well be talking about another round of snow by next Friday. Come next weekend, high temperatures might not even get out of the 20s. What’s more, longer range projections suggest that that cold air could easily stick around through the midway point of the month, if not even slightly longer.

Longer range forecasts strongly hint at much colder temperatures residing here through the middle of the month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

