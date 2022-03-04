Local relief fund started for Rockford’s sister city in Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford leaders came together Friday to announce a humanitarian fund for a sister city in Ukraine.

The Brovary Relief Fund will help send medicine, medical supplies, food, generators, clothing and sleeping cots for shelters and medical facilities to the Kyiv suburb of nearly 110,000 people.

Rockford has had a close relationship with the city of Brovary since 1995 when soccer team from Kyiv visited Rockford and suggested the sister city arrangement. This was just four years after Ukraine declared independence from the former Soviet Union.

Officials in Brovary reached out to their Rockford contacts just this week via email to ask for support.

Brovary Mayor Igor Sapozhko wrote:

“Today is exactly a week since Ukraine accepted the battle with the Russian occupiers. Cities and villages are on fire, civilians are dying, and hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defense, volunteers, ordinary people and all the Ukrainian people are defending their land. Today there are no borders between our friendly countries. Today, Ukraine’s victory is security for the whole of Europe as well as for the whole world! We are aware of your sincere intentions to help us, so we appeal to your community. If you want to help Brovary, the Brovary Territorial Community, the Ukrainian people in our just struggle, respond. We need both funds and any material support.”

This isn’t the first time Rockfordians made the effort to help the sister city.

A group from Rockford traveled to build the first of two playgrounds for Brovary’s children after they declared independence. The builders made sure not use wood, because of the risk that the playground might be used to heat homes during the harsh winters amidst a long and brutal recession. These two projects were the beginning of Kids Around the World, a Rockford organization that builds playgrounds for children in poverty-stricken and war-torn foreign cities.

“I’d like to thank our partners for quickly coming together to launch this campaign, specifically, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Kids Around the World and Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, as well as our aldermen,” says Mayor McNamara. “The horrific attack that is happening in Ukraine has really brought out the best in people of our community and around the world. It’s heartwarming to see organizations and residents coming together to support a city and a country in need.”

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Charitable Foundation have pledged lead, matching gifts of $5,000 each.

“At the City, we’ve been overwhelmed by calls from the community asking for ways our residents can help support Brovary,” says Mayor McNamara. “I’ve spoken with the Mayor’s Office of Brovary to let them know our community is thinking of them and to assure them that our local fundraising efforts will directly support the needs of their city and its residents.”

Monetary donations can be made through two local organizations – Kids Around the World and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

To donate securely online, visit either organization at their website, or write a check to either organization with a note that the funds should be used for the Brovary Relief Fund.

All contributions will be used to purchase and deliver goods and supplies either through trusted, verified international aid organizations and trusted contacts or donated directly to the City of Brovary for their use on critical humanitarian needs.

