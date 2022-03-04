How local Rockford parents and teachers approach talking to kids about Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With more access to media now than ever, some young people may feel helpless and angry over the situation in Ukraine. Local parents and teachers are working with kids to let them know, their thoughts are valid.

“It’s difficult because, they want a right answer, you know,” said Rockford Parent Benjamin Nix. “They are looking to us for what the right answer is, and how to navigate that.”

Stacey Denbraven teaches grade 7 and 8 at Maria Montessori in Rockford. She says her students have been very vocal about the Ukraine-Russia crisis. She came up with an exercise allowing her students to write out their feelings towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“You’re going to be the next generation of leaders. Lets look at what’s happening now, and talk about how do you feel about this,” said Denbraven. “I feel like they felt like this was a way to tell them, you’re ruining lives, you’re destroying our world.”

Nix says he has been very transparent with his 9 and 10 year old kids about the situation.

“In order for them to be good citizens when they are older, it’s best for them to know what is actually happening in the world,” said Nix.

Nix and Denbraven agree that hearing their kids out is a way to let them channel their confusion and emotions, in a healthy way. “Because so often, they don’t feel like they are heard,” said Denbraven. “They don’t feel like they have a voice at this age.”

Denbraven also adds that out of every letter she read from her students, the overwhelming focus was concern for families being affected by the war.

