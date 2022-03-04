Drivers could change driving habits amid gas price hike

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - The average price of gas in Illinois climbs to $4.02 per gallon, a price most drivers must pay but they aren’t happy about it.

Marie and Marjorie Davis live in South Beloit. Their vehicle, a 2013 Cadillac XTS, only takes diesel which means they pay almost $5.00 for one gallon of gas.

“I think that is ridiculous. You know, I don’t know how people are going to manage with this gas going up like this,” says Marjorie. “It would be nice if I use other guests, especially now. You know, but that’s the only gas that I can put in my vehicle is premium. You know, otherwise, he would, you know, mess it up.”

The growing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is one of the biggest culprits, pushing oil prices to $110 per barrel for the first time in a decade. As of Friday, the price per barrel increased by $19, causing the price of gas to increase by $.40-$.50. Because the U.S. gets 10% of its oil from Russia, the costs get passed down to its residents.

“Unless oil prices retreat from the current highs, drivers are going to see higher prices of gas. Because we don’t know what the outcome is going to be with this conflict. It’s just really challenging to forecast what might happen,” says AAA Spokesperson Molly Hart.

AAA travel experts recommend drivers do their homework. Some money-saving tips they recommend include shopping around for gas prices, paying for gas with cash as opposed to a credit card and enrolling in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-saving tips include regular maintenance of your vehicle, running errands at once to reduce driving time, slowing down because fuel economy diminishes at speeds more than 50 mph, driving conservatively and avoiding aggressive driving to improve your vehicle’s fuel economy.

“We traveled there last week and discovered that their gas is cheaper in Wisconsin, so I went to share with her today I said after today, I think I’m gonna travel to Wisconsin, you know, and get me some gas,” says Marjorie.

According to an AAA survey, 34% are driving less often, 20% are driving shorter distances, 19% combined trips, 19% participate in fuel rewards programs and 19% drove further for cheaper gas prices. AAA says prices will vary among gas stations .. depending on the location, taxes and supply and demand. Retailers who sell fuel more often have a better price.

“While we are emerging out of COVID-19 there are still fewer people driving and in some cases, stations aren’t turning over their inventories as fast. Stations will not adjust their prices to lower than they paid for the gas,” says Hart. “That means service stations who bought their gas weeks ago at high prices and haven’t been able to sell it all won’t lower the price to match their competitors, or they’ll lose money. Other stations that bought low can afford to sell cheap.”

There’s also competitive pricing between multiple gas stations close to each other. Near Rockton/Roscoe, Thornton’s had the cheapest gas at $4.10/gallon for unleaded, followed by Speedway at $4.19/gallon. Love’s had the most expensive gas at $4.25/gallon.

