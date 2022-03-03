Advertisement

Winnebago’s Brown leads Rockford area All-State selections

Winnebago's Miyah Brown earns Class 2A First Team All-State honors.
Winnebago's Miyah Brown earns Class 2A First Team All-State honors.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the high school girls basketball season winds down, the Associated Press releases its All-State teams for all four classes.

Winnebago’s Miyah Brown was named to the Class 2A First Team. The senior helped lead the Indians to their first state appearance since 1992.

Galena’s Gracie Furlong was added to the Class 1A Second Team. The Pirates are also down at Redbird Arena gearing up for the state semifinals.

Sycamore’s Faith Feuerbach was a big reason for her team’s success this year. The senior led the Spartans to their first sectional championship in program history. On Wednesday, she was named to the Class 3A All-State Second Team.

Several other area players earned Honorable Mention recognition. Here is the list by class:

Class 4A

Haley Warren (Hononegah)

Class 3A

Ella Shipley (Sycamore)

Evyn Carrier (Sycamore)

Class 2A

Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago)

Class 1A

Addie Hefel (Galena)

Brynn Haas (Stockton)

Olivia Dinges (Amboy)

You can see the full list of the Associated Press All-State teams here.

