West Rock Wake Park gains national recognition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At the 16th annual Summit In The Snow Awards in California this year, West Rock Wake Park won an award for the best wake boarding park in the country, but it’s not stopping there.

“For quite a few years a lot of the athletes have said that we’re the best park in the U.S. So to have the main governing body kind of put the official stamp on it for this past year is pretty awesome,” said the parks co-owner Dan Jarrett.

Winning a gold medal as the best in its industry gives the West Rock Wake Park the gusto it needs to expand and entice visitors from across the country.

“What the professionals have liked is simply the features on the lake. So our layout we can customize it and it’s great for the first time rider or the elite level rider,” Jarrett told 23 News.

Katie Meyerdirk is a manager at West Rock and says she was hooked on her first visit. She and owner Jarrett believe others will feel the same.

‘We’ve had people from Europe, down in Texas, Florida. They all love to come here because it’s actually a really well known park. Not a lot of Rockford knows west rock, but it’s well known all around the world,” said Meyerdirk.

Jarrett hopes this award will propel the park onto the national spotlight.

“Nationals and worlds has definitely been talked about we have been asked. I know they currently have a contract with a park in Florida but we’ll see maybe next year,” he said.

The park could open as early as May, it just depends on how quickly temperatures climb in the Stateline.

