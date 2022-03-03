Advertisement

State Rep. Maurice West weighs in on Madigan indictment

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan appears on the...
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan appears on the floor as the Illinois House of Representatives convenes at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. House Speaker Madigan on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, said he was “suspending” his campaign for a 19th term in the leadership post. Madigan, the longest-serving leader of a legislative body in U.S. history, issued a statement that began, “This is not a withdrawal.” But it urged House Democrats to “work to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for speaker.”((E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP File))
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Rep. Maurice West, II (D-Rockford) released a statement on Wednesday about the recent charges brought against former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan.

West used his Instagram platform to remind voters that he did not support Madigan in his Oct. 2020 run for speaker:

West also said “We are all innocent until proven guilty, so I encourage us all to allow the process to play out.”

West is one of the eight members of the Legislative Ethics Commission consisting of four Representatives from the House and four State Senators. The commission’s purpose is to regulate investigations of dishonest or unethical practices by Illinois elected officials and public employees.

