State Rep. Maurice West weighs in on Madigan indictment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Rep. Maurice West, II (D-Rockford) released a statement on Wednesday about the recent charges brought against former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan.

West used his Instagram platform to remind voters that he did not support Madigan in his Oct. 2020 run for speaker:

West also said “We are all innocent until proven guilty, so I encourage us all to allow the process to play out.”

West is one of the eight members of the Legislative Ethics Commission consisting of four Representatives from the House and four State Senators. The commission’s purpose is to regulate investigations of dishonest or unethical practices by Illinois elected officials and public employees.

