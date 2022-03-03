Rockford woman’s vehicle stolen within 24 hours of purchasing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Janessa Shaw, a woman from Rockford, says it happened in the blink of an eye, one minute her brand new 2017 Ford Escape was sitting in her driveway, and the next thing she knew, it was gone.

“I just want it back, I mean I worked extremely hard to get that,” said Shaw.

Shaw’s first brand new car was purchased less than a day before it was ripped away, in a matter of minutes.

“I ran in for a coffee...to grab my coffee, and I came out and my car was gone,” said Shaw. “I literally closed my door and opened it because I thought I was dreaming it or seeing something.”

Shaw says she immediately filed a police report, and became impatient waiting for their arrival. She then asked her boyfriend to go out and search for it. When her boyfriend was driving around looking for the vehicle, he spotted it on the corner of Michael Dr. and Glendale Ave.

She immediately got a ride to that location, and as they pulled up, two young men in ski masks ran to the car and drove off.

“Like not really thinking we followed, they were driving reckless, in and out of traffic,” said Shaw.

Shaw was on the phone with 911 during the chase, when the operator instructed them to stop. They lost the vehicle, and police did not arrive until after it was gone.

“I felt like I was failed, initially, when I filed the report, because we found it, and still had to wait,” said Shaw.

She says she put in countless days of overtime to get this car for her family.

“The police have a lot on their hands with people and their ridiculousness,” said Shaw. “So I would just ask the community, if you see something, say something.”

Shaw says she has a backup vehicle, but it’s older and not able to drive on the highway, so often times getting her kids around proposes a challenge. She hopes the community will reach out to police if they see anything that raises concern, and advises others to always keep an eye out.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.