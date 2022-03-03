Rockford Raptors go to nationals for the first time

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Raptors soccer club is gearing up to geo to nationals for the first time since the club was created in 1996. The all-girls soccer team U16 was created 8 years ago and has had much of the same 17 girls on the team over the years. The girls say they have created more than a friendship and they say that’s what has landed them n the nationals.

Mike Rizzo took over the Rockford Raptors all-girls soccer team three years ago with the goal of getting the group to nationals. “Its like crazy like none of us expected this and it’s what we’ve been working for,” says Cortlyn Hefty from Belvidere North High School. “I think it’s very big opportunity for us especially for our future plans for soccer and i think its crazy to be the first girls team to do it it just feels like a huge accomplishment and im very proud of all of us,” says Reese Zediker from Guilford High School. While coach Rizzo’s dream came true this year, he says all the credit belongs to the girls. “The girls have put in so much work and the parents that have been a part of this,” says Rizzo

The Raptors earned their way into nationals and will travel to the tournament in July at the ESPN zone in Orlando, Florida. The girls say this experience makes their bond even stronger. “We’ve all gotten more close as teammates and as friends and it helps us on the field to know that we are all so close,” says teammate Juliana Sather. “Once that rep blew the whistle we call came together because we knew like how hard we worked to get here,” says teammate Sophia Lewis who drives in all the way from Iowa to be part of this team.

Coach Rizzo says regardless o the tournaments outcome he is extremely proud of the girls. “I know what they’ve put in since day one, this year they hit their stride and its been really exciting to watch.”

The tournament will run from July 19th to the 24th.

