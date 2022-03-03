Rockford man gets 20 years for 2018 attempted murder in Ogle Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock announced that 47-year-old Leonard Smith of Rockford was sentenced to 20 years for attempt first degree murder.

Smith’s sentence comes almost four years after the incident occurred. According to court records, on June 1, 2018 just after 1:30 a.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call involving a screaming female in the road at the Rolling Meadows trailer park in Davis Junction, Ill.

