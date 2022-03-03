Rockford man convicted of felony weapons charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 30-year-old Rockford man was convicted on February 18, 2022 of a Class X weapons felony by Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley.

Eric L. Brown was convicted of armed habitual criminal charges by jury trial. The charges stem from a November 2019 incident where Rockford police received an anonymous tip that Brown, who was wanted for a previous warrant, was at an apartment on Harrison Ave.

When detectives arrived to the residence, Brown fled the scene by vehicle. Detectives later stopped the vehicle, finding Brown in the back seat and a .40 caliber firearm.

Brown faces up to 30 years in prison. He is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail with hi case is set for status on March 9, 2022.

