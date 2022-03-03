Rock Valley men, women know their national tournament fate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the Rock Valley College men’s basketball team secured a spot in the NJCAA DIII national tournament by winning the District Championship, the women’s team had to wait to see if they earned an at-large bid during Wednesday’s selection show.

Good thing for RVC basketball fans, both teams will be dancing next week. The women received a 6-seed and will play Hostos in the first round on March 9, at 6:00 p.m. in Rochester, Minnesota. The Golden Eagles enter the tournament 18-11, while playing mostly DI and DII junior college programs.

“Being an At-Large, didn’t know where we were going to land at,” explained women’s head coach Darryl Watkins. “Getting a 6-seed, jumping some teams and moving up spots, that’s just respect to our program. Credit to our program and respect to our program.”

The RVC women have won four national championships and finished as the runners-up twice in the past ten seasons. The Golden Eagles lost to Hostos in the national title game in 2018.

“For high school, I never really got to play the higher competitions like this,” said freshman and Jefferson grad Camron Blank. “So, obviously it’s a new experience for me. So, it should be fun, it’s good.”

The men won’t have to go anywhere for its shot at a championship. Rock Valley will host the men’s national tournament starting on March 9. RVC is an 8-seed and will play Herkimer in the first round next Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. This will also be a national championship revenge game for Rock Valley. The Golden Eagles lost to the Generals in the 2019 title game.

While it will be a daunting task playing four games in four days, head coach Tyler Bredehoeft says they have the advantage of playing at home.

“It’ll be nice keeping our guys’ routine the same. Waking up in their own bed, getting breakfast and coming to the gym. Keeping the routine the same, I think, will help calm some of the nerves of all the other chaos that goes on at national tournaments.”

“But, at the end of the day, it’s still a national tournament. So, it’ll be exciting for them. Our energy should be really good coming into that gym Wednesday next week. So, we’re looking forward to it, I know our guys are excited.”

