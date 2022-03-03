Advertisement

IMD Guest House offers comfort to area families frequenting hospitals

The grant funds will support lodging for families in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Mar. 2, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community Foundation of Northern Illinois awarded Illinois Medical District Guest House a $10,000 grant. The money will help provide temporary housing for area families who have a family member receiving advanced medical treatment at a Chicago hospital.

According to IMD Guest House Executive Director Adam Helman, the nonprofit will charge a small fee for the patient. However, the nonprofit never turns away someone because of financial hardships.

For example, in 2020 IMD Guest House hosted a cancer patient from the Stateline. Helman said a fifty night stay at a Chicago hospital on average costs more than $12,000. Based on the patient’s income, he agreed to $20 a night. However, IMD Guest House ultimately waved the fee because he did not have the funds.

For more information you can go to www.imdguesthouse.org.

