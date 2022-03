ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy both today and tomorrow with highs today in the middle 30′s. Tomorrow we will hit the middle 40′s. 65 on Saturday with rain likely by afternoon through evening. We might even hear a few rumbles of thunder Saturday night. Breezy on Sunday with highs around 50. A rain/snow mix potential for Modnay.

