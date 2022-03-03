Advertisement

Bringing businesses to Machesney Park

Freddy’s is set to open within the month
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Machesney Park, Ill. (WIFR) - Machesney Park’s newest business, Freddy’s, will likely open in less than a month. It’s the village’s latest acquisition, in its efforts to build the local economy. The village is pulling in businesses from across the U.S. bringing the first Freddy’s to the Stateline, with more businesses on the way. Village President Steve Johnson says a lot of the success is because of low property taxes.

“That’s a major thing sometimes in the businesses because they’re cutting the line so fine that anytime there’s another hook, another cost, another permit, whatever that may be it costs the businesses and sometimes it’s not feasible for them to come to your area,” said Johnson.

Johnson says leaders also market Machesney Park at trade shows around the country, going as far as Las Vegas. But above all, Johnson says it’s important to maintain strong relationships with current businesses. Pig Minds Brewery Company owner Brian Endl says the village also offers a lot of support.

“They’re very receptive of any issues we’ve ever had within the village,” Endl told 23 News.

Johnson also attributes the village’s success to its number one public safety ranking in the area, and the Stateline’s low cost of living.

