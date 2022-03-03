Briefly colder Thursday ahead of 2022′s first 60s this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Few would argue that the workweek thus far has been nothing short of spectacular, with Wednesday taking the cake as having been the best of the bunch!

High temperatures surged to, in many spots, the warmest levels of the year, reaching anywhere between 52° and 60°.

Unfortunately, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and changes are already being set into motion Wednesday evening. A cold front has passed through the area, shifting winds to the north, allowing much colder air to spill into the area. Temperatures early Wednesday evening had already fallen into the 30s in some locales, with wind chills having dropped into the 20s.

When all’s said and done tonight, the expectation is that hose brisk northeasterly winds will send temperatures down into the lower 20s over most of the Stateline, and wind chill values are likely to head down into the teens.

Quite a bit of cloudiness is anticipated Thursday, although a few breaks for sunshine aren’t to be ruled out. However, the bigger story will be the northeasterly winds persisting, which will keep temperatures from getting out of the 30s in most, if not all of the area.

While Thursday will be, without a doubt, the coldest day of the week, it’s only two degrees shy of what’s considered to be normal by early March standards.

The better news is that this cool spell’s residence is to be a very brief one, lasting one day and one day only! Despite the fact that clouds are to be in abundant supply on Friday, a well-established southeasterly wind will send temperatures back above normal once again.

For days, all eyes have been on Saturday, as we’ve been recognizing the potential for the year’s first 60s to occur. That’s something that’s looking more and more likely by the day! Current projections support temperatures reaching the mid-60s over a good part of the area!

Warmth will continue into the early stages of Sunday before winds lock back in out of the north, sending temperatures back closer to normal.

Longer range, a below normal stretch in temperatures looks to arrive next week, and this chill may have a bit more staying power than its predecessors. In fact, it looks like below normal temperatures are likely to reside here just about all of next week.

For days, we’ve remained laser focused on a storm system set to impact the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes this weekend. Now, some changes are evolving. It’s becoming increasingly apparent that it won’t be just one system we’ll need to watch. Rather, it will be two systems, the first of which still looks to arrive here either late Friday or early Saturday, in the form of some very widely scattered showers.

It’s looking increasingly likely that, while a few widely scattered showers can’t be ruled out at any point during the day, the Saturday forecast picture is one that looks to be increasingly dry during the daytime hours.

We’re honing in on the thought that the best chances for wet weather are to come in the evening and overnight hours of Saturday. Showers are extremely likely during that time, and the chances for a few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours are still very much in the conversation. Additionally, there may even be some gusty winds and small hail in some of the stronger storms.

There now looks to be a break in the action for most of the day on Sunday. So, we appear to be lucking out in the fact that it appears as though most of our weekend’s daytime hours will be dry.

Temperatures will be cooling off as we go into the day on Sunday, and by the time system number two arrives late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night, enough cold air may be in place that the next round of precipitation doesn’t come just as rain, but rather a mixture of rain and snow. Though it’s far too early to speculate on how much, if any snow may accumulate, there at least is a possibility that snow may stick, especially on grassy surfaces. It’s a development we will be watching closely in the days to come.

