Armed 14-year-old arrested in Freeport while driving

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile of Freeport was arrested while driving Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m. March 2, Freeport police tried to stop a a vehicle in the area of South Chicago Street and South Galena Avenue. The driver was a 14 year-old male. The driver tried to run away, but was caught. Police say he was armed with multiple firearms.

He was also found to have an outstanding juvenile arrest warrant for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a FOID.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon, aggravated fleeing to elude a peace officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer, and no valid driver’s license.

He has been transported to the Kane county Juvenile Detention Center to await his detention hearing.

