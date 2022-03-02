Third straight 50°+ day ahead Wednesday ahead of sharp, brief cooling

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as nice as February closed on Monday, March started off on an even better note, as temperatures surged into the lower and middle 50s over just about the entire area.

Temperatures reached the lower to middle 50s on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s good reason to believe that another day of 50s will occur Wednesday, but changes do lie ahead in the form of cooler temperatures as early as Wednesday night, and certainly into Thursday.

A fair amount of cloudiness is likely to persist once again overnight, thus keeping temperatures above normal. While not likely as mild as Monday night/Tuesday morning, the upper 20s to lower 30s expected for overnight lows will again provide a solid base from which to build during the daytime Wednesday.

All it will take to see a third straight day of 50°+ temperatures will be a few hours of sunshine to go along with a well established southwesterly wind. That’s exactly what’s expected to play out! Early clouds will give way to sunshine by late morning, and a strong southwesterly wind will help temperatures quickly soar into the lower 50s.

A brief sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out early in the day Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is again expected to take over in the latter stages of Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold frontal passage in the mid to late afternoon hours Wednesday will likely limit the extent of the warming in comparison to Tuesday, though few will complain about the day’s 51° forecast high temperature.

A third straight day of 50s appears likely Wednesday, but changes soon follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking ahead to Thursday, the combination of extensive cloudiness as well as a rather well established northerly wind will keep temperatures in the middle and upper 30s.

Clouds and a northerly wind will keep temperatures in the 30s on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It won't be cold, by any means, but temperatures will fall slightly below normal for one day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The chill’s residence here is to be brief, Warming is to commence once again on Friday, as temperatures reach back into the mid 40s despite the fact that there won’t be a whole lot of sunshine.

Temperatures will return to the 40s Friday despite the abundance of cloudiness expected. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much more significant warming is on track to occur on Saturday, as strong southerly winds are to blow as a storm system gets ramped up well to our Northwest. Our placement in the warm sector of the storm will allow strong warming to continue all day long, and event into the evening Saturday. When all is said and done it’s likely that the area is staring at its first 60° temperatures since mid December.

The first 60s since mid-December appear a good bet to occur Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

50s are likely again Sunday, especially early in the day. However, as the storm system departs off to the east and cooler air wraps back in, temperatures are likely to fall during the day’s latter stages.

We'll see highs reach the 50s again Sunday, but colder air will spill in later in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, on to the specifics of the aforementioned storm system. Confidence remains very high that the dynamic system will affect a large portion of the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes, including the Stateline. The first vestiges of rainfall are likely to come either late Friday night or very early in the day on Saturday.

Confidence remains very high that a dynamic storm will impact the Midwest and Great Lakes, including the Stateline, this weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While much of Northern Wisconsin, Central Minnesota, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan are preparing for a good shot of snow, this will be exclusively a rain maker in our neck of the woods. With that said, rest assured there will be many dry hours, and Saturday will NOT be an all day washout. In fact, it’s plausible to think there could even be a few peeks of sunshine.

This storm's basically guaranteed to be a rain producer here in the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The period of the day appearing most likely to see the heaviest rainfall is Saturday evening and overnight. That’s when there could be periodic downpours, including a few occasional rumbles of thunder.

Heavier downpours and some embedded thunder remain a good bet Saturday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Earlier in the week, there was a thought that we could see some wraparound snowfall on the system’s backside Sunday. While we cannot completely rule out that potential, those prospects appear less and less likely at this juncture.

Chances for any snow on the system's back side look to be considerably lower. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There is another storm system due in late Sunday into early Monday that could produce a light wintry mix of rain and snow. With the warm ground in place, though, the chances of any meaningful accumulation are meager, at best.

