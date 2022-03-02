Rockford helping new police officers with ‘FIT CLUB’ for applicants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is looking for entry-level applicants, and they’ve launched a group work out program with the RPD Recruitment Team to help new officers with the application process.

“We want to help you get ready to pass our upcoming POWER Test,” the FIT CLUB program website reads. Physical requirements can be found in the RPD Recruiting Booklet here.

Applications for the department opened March 1 and will be open until March 31, 2022 and are available online. Also, the Human Resources Office at City Hall, 425 E. State Street, has computers available for applicants to use.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd wants candidates that can problem solve, critically think, and communicate well. The starting salary is $59,169.

“The Rockford Police Department seeks men and women who are a reflection of our community and who are dedicated to making a daily difference by going the extra mile for each and every resident and visitor,” says Recruiting Officer Katy Statler. “We all want to see positive changes in our community and now is a perfect chance to join us in becoming that change.”

Statler says if applicants run into scheduling problems for FIT CLUB, they can email her at recruiter@rockfordil.gov for further availability.

“While applicants make their way through the recruitment process, passing the POWER Test, the physical agility portion of the application, can prove difficult for some,” says Officer Statler. “Last Saturday was the first of six sessions with the RPD Recruitment Team to get potential applicants on their way to passing the POWER Test.”

For FIT CLUB signup dates and times, click here.

Information about benefits, working conditions, and minimum qualifications can be found at rpdwantsyou.com.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.