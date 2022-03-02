Rockford Christian boys advance to Friday’s sectional final
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WIFR) - With just a couple weeks to go in the high school basketball season, the boys are inching closer to the state tournament. Tuesday was night one of two sectional semifinals across Illinois. Five Rockford area teams were in action, with Rockford Christian the only team to advance to the sectional championship on Friday. Auburn, Lutheran, and South Beloit will try to keep their seasons alive on Wednesday.
Class 4A
Larkin 75, Rockford East 59
Class 3A
Burlington Central 61, Boylan 45
Metamora 72, Rochelle 40
Class 2A
Rockford Christian 58, Northridge Prep 51
Class 1A
Scales Mound 60, Pecatonica 57
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.