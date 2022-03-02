Advertisement

Rockford Christian boys advance to Friday’s sectional final

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WIFR) - With just a couple weeks to go in the high school basketball season, the boys are inching closer to the state tournament. Tuesday was night one of two sectional semifinals across Illinois. Five Rockford area teams were in action, with Rockford Christian the only team to advance to the sectional championship on Friday. Auburn, Lutheran, and South Beloit will try to keep their seasons alive on Wednesday.

Class 4A

Larkin 75, Rockford East 59

Class 3A

Burlington Central 61, Boylan 45

Metamora 72, Rochelle 40

Class 2A

Rockford Christian 58, Northridge Prep 51

Class 1A

Scales Mound 60, Pecatonica 57

