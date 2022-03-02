Rockford, Freeport Republican leaders react to Madigan indictment

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Area Republican leaders react with indignation to a 22-count federal indictment against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan on racketeering and bribery charges.

State Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) says he called out Madigan’s corruption and initiated the process to remove him as house speaker and from the Illinois General Assembly.

“Unfortunately, the Illinois House Democrats killed our investigation and helped allow Madigan to quietly walk out the back door of public service. They swept the allegations under the rug to allow Madigan a dignified exit. Shame on them for not calling out his corruption as wrong and hurtful to Illinois taxpayers. Working families are who have paid the cost for this corruption in Illinois,” Chesney said. “More work is needed to investigate Madigan’s ties and corrupt dealings with current Democrat elected officials.”

State Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport), State Sen. Brian Stewart (R-Freeport) and State Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) weighed in on Wednesday about the 22-count indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Madigan’s indictment was announced during a joint press conference by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI and the IRS.

GOP leaders say Madigan led a “criminal enterprise” for his final decade of public service.

“Is it any surprise Illinoisans have such little faith in their state government leaders? One more case of one more former public official betraying the public trust,” said State Sen. Brian Stewart (R-Freeport.) “It is unfortunate that despite our best efforts, we had to wait and rely on the Feds to address the public corruption rampant in our state. While federal investigators did a tremendous job, Illinois officials should have the power to investigate and prosecute corruption in Illinois.”

In mid-January, Illinois Senate Republicans introduced ethics reforms that will hold politicians more accountable and better equip officials to investigate public corruption.

“Federal prosecutors have exposed how Speaker Madigan used the power of his office for personal gain,” said Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford.) “No one is above the law and Madigan’s practices were allowed to go on far too long. This indictment highlights why Illinois needs balance in state government and how one party rule is especially destructive. The crimes Speaker Madigan is alleged to have committed are a gross violation of public trust and yet another example of corruption in state government that must not be tolerated or allowed to occur again.”

